eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Receives $12.31 Average Price Target from Analysts

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.31.

Several analysts have weighed in on EHTH shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of eHealth from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of eHealth from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of eHealth to $8.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get eHealth alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eHealth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in eHealth by 50.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in eHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in eHealth by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in eHealth by 11.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in eHealth by 61.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Stock Down 2.8 %

EHTH stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.67. eHealth has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $47.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.66. The firm has a market cap of $140.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.34.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.24). eHealth had a negative net margin of 33.56% and a negative return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $50.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that eHealth will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

eHealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.