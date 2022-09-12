Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLTGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Elbit Systems Price Performance

Elbit Systems stock opened at $201.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 0.64. Elbit Systems has a 12 month low of $142.20 and a 12 month high of $244.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.29.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elbit Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi grew its stake in Elbit Systems by 96.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Elbit Systems by 4.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Elbit Systems by 5.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Elbit Systems by 14.5% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 1,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Elbit Systems by 7.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

