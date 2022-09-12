Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Elbit Systems Price Performance

Elbit Systems stock opened at $201.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 0.64. Elbit Systems has a 12 month low of $142.20 and a 12 month high of $244.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.29.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elbit Systems

About Elbit Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi grew its stake in Elbit Systems by 96.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Elbit Systems by 4.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Elbit Systems by 5.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Elbit Systems by 14.5% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 1,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Elbit Systems by 7.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

