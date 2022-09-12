Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Emera from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Emera Price Performance

Shares of Emera stock opened at $48.81 on Friday. Emera has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.10.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

