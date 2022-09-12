Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.
Separately, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.
Endava Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of DAVA stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.57. 3,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,800. Endava has a 1 year low of $82.01 and a 1 year high of $172.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 56.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.93.
Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.
