Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DAVA stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.57. 3,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,800. Endava has a 1 year low of $82.01 and a 1 year high of $172.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 56.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endava

About Endava

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Endava by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Endava during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,425,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Endava by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 52.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.