Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.67.

Several research firms have commented on DAVA. KeyCorp started coverage on Endava in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Endava by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,855,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,113,000 after purchasing an additional 972,001 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Endava by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,780,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,864,000 after buying an additional 328,712 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Endava by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,266,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,676,000 after acquiring an additional 42,305 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Endava by 2.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,108,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,846,000 after acquiring an additional 28,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 115.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 857,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,007,000 after acquiring an additional 459,000 shares during the period. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DAVA traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.75. The stock had a trading volume of 145,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,384. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.93. Endava has a twelve month low of $82.01 and a twelve month high of $172.41.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

