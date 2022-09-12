Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Chairman Purchases $29,242,113.88 in Stock

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 2,428,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,166,976.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of ET stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.12. The company had a trading volume of 16,819,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,429,918. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 45.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 8,893,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,380 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Energy Transfer by 2.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 334,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,787 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 20.6% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its position in Energy Transfer by 0.3% during the second quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 2,857,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,518,000 after acquiring an additional 9,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ET. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.