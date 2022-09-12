EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on ENS. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th.
EnerSys Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $65.22 on Friday. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $86.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.72.
EnerSys Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnerSys
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in EnerSys by 5.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,659 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 19.5% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 55,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 187.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 31,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 20,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 38,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About EnerSys
EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
