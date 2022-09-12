EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ENS. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

EnerSys Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $65.22 on Friday. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $86.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.72.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnerSys

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in EnerSys by 5.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,659 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 19.5% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 55,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 187.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 31,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 20,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 38,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EnerSys

(Get Rating)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Stories

