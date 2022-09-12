Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Enterprise Financial Services to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $46.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.53. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

