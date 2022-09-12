EPIK Prime (EPIK) Market Cap Achieves $5.58 Million

EPIK Prime (EPIK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last week, EPIK Prime has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. EPIK Prime has a total market cap of $5.58 million and $285,586.00 worth of EPIK Prime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EPIK Prime coin can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004497 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,236.42 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004549 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004494 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00051717 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012054 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.96 or 0.00471971 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005273 BTC.

EPIK Prime Coin Profile

EPIK Prime (CRYPTO:EPIK) is a coin. EPIK Prime’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 576,506,867 coins. EPIK Prime’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EPIK Prime

According to CryptoCompare, “BLMP (Blockchain Licensing Marketplace) is a B2B2C blockchain company processing B2B2C transactions and providing value through efficiency, traceability, and security. BLMP is pioneering licensed virtual goods and the mission of BLMP is to connect the intellectual property licensing industry with digital platforms. BLMP leverages crypto-token technology built on blockchain as a means to very easily produce and exchange liquid value in digital ecosystems. The Epik token powers BLMP's B2B blockchain licensing platform and is used to facilitate the creation, distribution, and sale of licensed virtual goods. BLMP intends to use ERC-721 to handle the unique tokenization of virtual goods meaning that each ERC-721 token represents a single, unique virtual good item on the blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EPIK Prime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EPIK Prime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EPIK Prime using one of the exchanges listed above.

