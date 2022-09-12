Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for September 12th (APPN, BAND, BOX, BRPHF, CERE, CLNFF, CPLFF, DAVA, DBX, DTLIF)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, September 12th:

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Appian Co alerts:

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

BOX (NYSE:BOX)

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE). Evercore ISI issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Copperleaf Technologies (OTC:CPLFF). Royal Bank of Canada issued an outperform rating on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA). KeyCorp issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of D2L (OTCMKTS:DTLIF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ESAB (NYSE:ESAB). Robert W. Baird issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR). The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF). KeyCorp issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA). They issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM). KeyCorp issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.