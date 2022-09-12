Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for September 12th (APPN, BAND, BOX, BRPHF, CERE, CLNFF, CPLFF, DAVA, DBX, DTLIF)

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, September 12th:

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE). Evercore ISI issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Copperleaf Technologies (OTC:CPLFF). Royal Bank of Canada issued an outperform rating on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA). KeyCorp issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of D2L (OTCMKTS:DTLIF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ESAB (NYSE:ESAB). Robert W. Baird issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR). The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF). KeyCorp issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA). They issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM). KeyCorp issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

