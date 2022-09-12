ESS Tech (GWH) & The Competition Critical Survey

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) is one of 58 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare ESS Tech to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.8% of ESS Tech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of ESS Tech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ESS Tech and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESS Tech 0 3 6 0 2.67 ESS Tech Competitors 40 431 916 34 2.66

Risk and Volatility

ESS Tech currently has a consensus target price of $14.64, suggesting a potential upside of 222.44%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 55.03%. Given ESS Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than its competitors.

ESS Tech has a beta of 2.79, meaning that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESS Tech’s competitors have a beta of 0.56, meaning that their average stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ESS Tech and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESS Tech N/A -57.87% -34.07% ESS Tech Competitors -77.59% -118.45% -8.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ESS Tech and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ESS Tech N/A -$477.12 million -0.62 ESS Tech Competitors $693.24 million $22.42 million 1.53

ESS Tech’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ESS Tech. ESS Tech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ESS Tech competitors beat ESS Tech on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About ESS Tech

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

