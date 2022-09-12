Ethereum Yield Trading 9.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ETHY)

Ethereum Yield (ETHY) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Ethereum Yield has a market capitalization of $195,333.38 and approximately $49.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. One Ethereum Yield coin can currently be purchased for about $1.95 or 0.00008713 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum Yield Coin Profile

Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Yield is docs.ethereumyield.farm. Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield. Ethereum Yield’s official website is ethereumyield.farm.

Ethereum Yield Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults.Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers.ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Yield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

