Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,179.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPGY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Experian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 2,890 ($34.92) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 3,800 ($45.92) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 3,750 ($45.31) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Experian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Get Experian alerts:

Experian Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Experian stock opened at $31.69 on Monday. Experian has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $49.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.91.

Experian Increases Dividend

Experian Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Get Rating)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.