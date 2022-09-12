Financial Contrast: Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) versus Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) and Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Black Knight and Karooooo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Knight 0 4 1 0 2.20 Karooooo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Black Knight currently has a consensus price target of $79.17, suggesting a potential upside of 16.87%. Karooooo has a consensus price target of $42.33, suggesting a potential upside of 63.77%. Given Karooooo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Karooooo is more favorable than Black Knight.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Knight $1.48 billion 7.16 $207.90 million $3.34 20.28 Karooooo $185.21 million 2.98 $30.33 million $1.11 23.29

This table compares Black Knight and Karooooo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Black Knight has higher revenue and earnings than Karooooo. Black Knight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Karooooo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.8% of Black Knight shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of Karooooo shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Black Knight shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Black Knight has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Karooooo has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Black Knight and Karooooo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Knight 33.57% 15.37% 5.81% Karooooo 17.67% 24.41% 17.06%

Summary

Black Knight beats Karooooo on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs. This segment also provides LoanCatcher, a cloud-based loan origination system designed for the needs of brokers; and LoanSifter PPE designed to meet the needs of the broker community by providing access to investors and loan products. The Data and Analytics segment offers property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, behavioral models, lead generation, multiple listing service, and other data solutions. The company was formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to Black Knight, Inc. in October 2017. Black Knight, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics. It also provides Cartrack Field Service, a software application for management of field and on site workers; Business Intelligence for high-level view of fleet statistics; asset tracking for tracking and tracing moveable assets; asset recovery services that assists vehicle owners and insurance companies with the recovery of vehicles and other assets; and insurance telematics that allows insurers to tailor premiums for commercial and consumer customers using analytics; Protector, a safety package for consumer vehicles; and Car Watch, a mobile application that lets users track and watch their vehicles. In addition, the company offers specialist mobility solutions that include Bike Track, a GPS-based solution for commercial motorbike fleets; Credit Management that predicts payment cycles and facilitate active credit management for asset-based vehicle finance; electronic monitoring services application that allows law enforcement agencies to monitor persons of interest; and mobility and monitoring solutions, such as Carzuka, cartrack insurance agency, and on-demand rideshare taxi application, as well as smart IoT products. It provides its solutions through direct sales force to consumers and sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and other connected devices. Karooooo Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Singapore.

