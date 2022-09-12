Financial Review: Verano (VRNOF) versus The Competition

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) is one of 32 public companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Verano to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Verano and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Verano $740,000.00 -$14.68 million -16.05 Verano Competitors $1.63 billion $90.75 million 1.29

Verano’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Verano. Verano is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verano 0 1 5 0 2.83 Verano Competitors 36 127 418 23 2.71

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Verano and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Verano currently has a consensus price target of $26.25, indicating a potential upside of 308.88%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 67.02%. Given Verano’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Verano is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Verano and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verano -12.61% -6.83% -4.06% Verano Competitors -180.98% -13.81% -9.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.2% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Verano beats its competitors on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Verano Company Profile

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company offers artisanal cannabis products under the Encore, Avexia, MUV, and Verano brands for medical and adult-use markets. As of May 10, 2022, it operated 96 retail dispensaries, and 13 cultivation and processing facilities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

