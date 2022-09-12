Fir Tree Capital Management LP Has $72.26 Million Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 477.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,561 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,750 shares during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares comprises 2.0% of Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned about 0.68% of First Citizens BancShares worth $72,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 89.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,423,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $947,281,000 after buying an additional 672,485 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,855,000 after purchasing an additional 568,929 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 837,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,166,000 after purchasing an additional 498,838 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,949,000 after purchasing an additional 196,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth about $96,260,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCNCA traded up $19.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $865.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,880. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $768.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $705.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $598.01 and a fifty-two week high of $947.71.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $16.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.77 by $3.09. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 76.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

In other news, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total value of $553,410.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,595.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

