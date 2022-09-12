First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

First Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FNLC stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $320.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.51. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.67.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.78 million for the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 38.63%.

First Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNLC. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in First Bancorp by 57.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 137,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 49,984 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in First Bancorp by 117.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 25,062 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its stake in First Bancorp by 200.0% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 20,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 13,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $341,000. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

