First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.6% of First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 85,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 112,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 111,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,649,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 10,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 10,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.56. The stock had a trading volume of 473,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,361,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

