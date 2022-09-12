First Manhattan Co. Buys 2,312 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 553,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Capital One Financial worth $72,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,898,000 after buying an additional 20,214 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,698,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,463,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,641,000 after purchasing an additional 432,244 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,364,009.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,926,705.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,328 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,157 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $0.98 on Monday, reaching $109.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,657. The company has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.97. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $98.54 and a 52 week high of $174.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.93.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

