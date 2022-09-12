First Manhattan Co. Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.5% of First Manhattan Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $773,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Family Management Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 7.9% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 313 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 39.9% during the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.0% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 813 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,993,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $111.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,285,875. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.18.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,036 shares of company stock valued at $15,564,998. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.05.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

