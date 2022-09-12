First Manhattan Co. Has $122.84 Million Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,825,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,019 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $122,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,424,000 after buying an additional 281,795 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ally Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,513,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,226,000 after purchasing an additional 30,005 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Ally Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,752,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,170,000 after purchasing an additional 107,791 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. increased its position in Ally Financial by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 3,544,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,775,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in Ally Financial by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,193,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.64.

Ally Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Ally Financial stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.40. 70,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,943,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.14). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

