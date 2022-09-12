First Manhattan Co. Has $34.57 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

First Manhattan Co. cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 64,606 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $34,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 215,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 564,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,004,000 after acquiring an additional 77,628 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.51. The company had a trading volume of 902,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,877,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $182.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.59 and its 200-day moving average is $99.43.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

