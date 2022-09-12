First Manhattan Co. Has $39.13 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $39,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,160,000 after acquiring an additional 16,358 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp lifted its position in Amgen by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 39,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,618,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,389,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Down 3.8 %

AMGN traded down $9.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $238.22. 268,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,036,461. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.57. The firm has a market cap of $127.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.