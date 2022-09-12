First Manhattan Co. Has $50.94 Million Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

First Manhattan Co. cut its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,113,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,537 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.49% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $50,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,457,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,157,000 after purchasing an additional 140,296 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 11,161,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,419,000 after purchasing an additional 651,722 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,572,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,466,000 after purchasing an additional 49,981 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,776,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,687,000 after purchasing an additional 88,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,436,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,715,000 after purchasing an additional 243,072 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $123,976 in the last 90 days.

LSXMK stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.84. 28,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,553. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.58. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.11. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $34.34 and a one year high of $56.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LSXMK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

