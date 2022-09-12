First Manhattan Co. Lowers Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First Manhattan Co. cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,004 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $44,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,725,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,679,000 after purchasing an additional 90,430 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 24,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 79,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at $635,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at $635,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

NYSE PG traded up $1.49 on Monday, hitting $141.45. The stock had a trading volume of 218,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,603,632. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $337.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.16.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

