First Manhattan Co. Reduces Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 996,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,390 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $65,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 661,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,553,000 after purchasing an additional 35,298 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,488,000 after acquiring an additional 104,551 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Co. International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SCI traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.63. The stock had a trading volume of 44,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.70 and its 200 day moving average is $67.15. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $57.27 and a 52-week high of $75.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.75.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $990.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 39.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.60%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

