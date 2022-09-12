First Manhattan Co. Sells 100,677 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

First Manhattan Co. cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 903,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,677 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned 0.28% of Marriott International worth $158,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,483,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,727,000 after acquiring an additional 527,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,956,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,289,000 after acquiring an additional 123,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marriott International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,859,000 after acquiring an additional 609,192 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Marriott International by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,497,000 after buying an additional 1,076,070 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,535,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,740,000 after purchasing an additional 32,934 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.44.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.15.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

