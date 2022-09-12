First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 115,439 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,833,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,439 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $193,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 542.7% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 140.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.97. 43,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,188. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.84 and a 52-week high of $117.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.32.

