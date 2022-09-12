First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 184,920 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,027,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 184,920 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Chubb worth $219,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in Chubb by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $521,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in Chubb by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 854,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,235,000 after buying an additional 15,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.83.

NYSE:CB traded up $1.38 on Monday, hitting $196.38. The company had a trading volume of 41,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.10. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $171.96 and a 52 week high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.02%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

