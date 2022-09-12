First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 112,286 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,434,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 112,286 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Medtronic worth $159,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 41.7% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded up $2.32 on Monday, reaching $92.05. The stock had a trading volume of 297,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,003,588. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $85.66 and a fifty-two week high of $132.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.94 and a 200-day moving average of $98.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $122.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.52.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

