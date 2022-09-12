First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,496,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65,761 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $307,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,246,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 132.6% during the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $188.95. 1,551,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,210,764. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.69. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

