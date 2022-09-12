First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 679,119 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 188,198 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of McDonald’s worth $167,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 57,227 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 165,099 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $40,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,172 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $1,303,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $260.12. 67,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,904,908. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $191.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.88 and its 200-day moving average is $248.66.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.04.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

