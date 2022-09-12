First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 67,968 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,751,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 67,968 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $148,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 5,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 459,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,949,000 after acquiring an additional 75,248 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,664,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEE stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.51. 233,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,527,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.83 billion, a PE ratio of 68.94, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.30.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

