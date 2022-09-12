First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

FSLR has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of First Solar to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on First Solar from $119.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.74.

Shares of First Solar stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,244,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,827. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Solar has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $139.91.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.45 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.63%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $123,130.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,053.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $123,130.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,007 shares in the company, valued at $68,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,073 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,386 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of First Solar by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,224 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 3.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar by 53.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 1.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

