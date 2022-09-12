Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) PT Raised to $19.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FLNC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fluence Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Fluence Energy to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.83.

FLNC stock opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and a PE ratio of -9.49. Fluence Energy has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $39.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $20,097,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Fluence Energy by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fluence Energy by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 100,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 27,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fluence Energy by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 155,519 shares in the last quarter. 21.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

