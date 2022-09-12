Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) PT Raised to $19.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FLNC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fluence Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Fluence Energy to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.83.
Fluence Energy Trading Down 0.6 %
FLNC stock opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and a PE ratio of -9.49. Fluence Energy has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $39.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.98.
Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.
