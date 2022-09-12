Fort Baker Capital Management LP Has $51.34 Million Holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,180,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146,385 shares during the quarter. Liberty Media Acquisition makes up about 7.8% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned approximately 7.21% of Liberty Media Acquisition worth $51,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 794,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after buying an additional 286,000 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $9,877,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,028,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $3,875,000. Institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMACA remained flat at $9.87 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,230. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.73.

Liberty Media Acquisition Company Profile

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

