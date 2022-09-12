Fortress Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,825,316,000 after purchasing an additional 678,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Netflix by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,884,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,324,648,000 after purchasing an additional 407,009 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Netflix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,993,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,320,858,000 after purchasing an additional 209,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $237.18. 174,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,498,128. The company has a market cap of $105.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cfra lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.74.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.