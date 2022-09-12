Forum Financial Management LP Acquires 1,356 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.
Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble
In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Procter & Gamble (PG)
- 3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
- This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Reporting Season
- 3 Biotech Stocks Gaining Momentum
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.