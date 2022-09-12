Forum Financial Management LP Acquires 1,356 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.39. 173,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,603,632. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.16. The stock has a market cap of $337.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile



The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

