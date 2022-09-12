Forum Financial Management LP Boosts Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 0.2% of Forum Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Deere & Company by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE traded up $2.41 on Monday, reaching $374.66. The stock had a trading volume of 30,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $340.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.37. The stock has a market cap of $113.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.68.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

