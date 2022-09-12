Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.73. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.76.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.31). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,419,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.