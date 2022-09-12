Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FDP opened at $25.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.56. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is 77.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

