Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) PT Lowered to $50.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised Freshpet to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $120.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Freshpet in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.38.

Shares of FRPT opened at $39.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -35.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.69. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $159.66.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $146.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.89 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 8,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 373.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

