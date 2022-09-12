Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ULCC. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.50.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Frontier Group Price Performance

Shares of ULCC opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.51. Frontier Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average is $11.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Group

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 34.00% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $909.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Frontier Group will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Frontier Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Connacht Asset Management LP lifted its position in Frontier Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 51,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Frontier Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period.

About Frontier Group

(Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.