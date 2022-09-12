Gas Price Up 4% Over Last 7 Days (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Gas has a market cap of $25.41 million and $6.20 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gas has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One Gas coin can now be bought for approximately $2.51 or 0.00011194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004462 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004462 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002257 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.18 or 0.00741370 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00014350 BTC.
Gas Coin Profile
Gas’ launch date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official website is neo.org.
