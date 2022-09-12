Generation Income Properties, Inc. (GIPR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 30th

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Generation Income Properties Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of GIPR stock opened at $7.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.83, a current ratio of 11.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67. Generation Income Properties has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.60). Generation Income Properties had a negative net margin of 44.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.12%.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

