Ghost Achieves Market Cap of $2.81 Million (GHOST)

Ghost (GHOST) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Ghost coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000616 BTC on popular exchanges. Ghost has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and $1,686.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ghost has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004478 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,324.60 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004569 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004477 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00051489 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.63 or 0.00473123 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005292 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00063695 BTC.

About Ghost

Ghost (CRYPTO:GHOST) is a coin. It was first traded on June 16th, 2020. Ghost’s total supply is 20,466,304 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com.

Ghost Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. Telegram | Discord | Reddit “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

