GlobalBoost-Y Trading Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $202,263.95 and approximately $84.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

