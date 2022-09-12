Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Decreases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $20,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.9 %

UNP stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $233.87. The company had a trading volume of 70,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,171. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.57 and a 200-day moving average of $232.62. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $146.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna cut Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered their price target on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.17.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

