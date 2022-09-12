Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 111,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,649,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.0% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 10,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.8% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 10,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the first quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 163.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $1.40 on Monday, reaching $120.57. 393,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,361,432. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.44 and its 200-day moving average is $123.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

