Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Sells 6,207 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. reduced its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,207 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $9,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 25,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,060,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,607,000 after purchasing an additional 34,539 shares during the period. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CME shares. Argus raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Raymond James downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.80.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $201.24. 22,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The company has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.16.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

